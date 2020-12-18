Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 6.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.35. 2,533,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,892,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Specifically, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

