Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $105.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as high as $96.39 and last traded at $96.36. Approximately 2,105,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,749,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,494 shares of company stock valued at $62,609,632.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.