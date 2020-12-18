Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.66. 1,336,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,112,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Specifically, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,194 shares of company stock worth $841,881. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

