Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 4,184,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,534,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Specifically, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

