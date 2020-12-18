Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $377.00, but opened at $360.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $326.60, with a volume of 593,252 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,229 shares of company stock valued at $283,663,511.

The stock has a market cap of £416.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.08.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

