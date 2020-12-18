Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $377.00, but opened at $360.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $326.60, with a volume of 593,252 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,229 shares of company stock valued at $283,663,511.

The stock has a market cap of £416.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.08.

About Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.