Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $182.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inphi traded as high as $158.45 and last traded at $158.12, with a volume of 2138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inphi by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

