The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $285.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $261.35 and last traded at $261.35, with a volume of 3482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.68.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.82.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 160.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

