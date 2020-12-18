Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$23.67, with a volume of 388174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.41.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

