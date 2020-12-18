Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 23rd (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:FUSN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,590,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

