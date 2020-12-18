Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 23rd

Albertsons Companies’ (NYSE:ACI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Albertsons Companies had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7,576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

