MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $28.60. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 19,482 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

