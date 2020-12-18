PolyPid Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 23rd

PolyPid’s (NASDAQ:PYPD) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. PolyPid had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

