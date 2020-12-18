MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $490.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $438.78 and last traded at $436.88, with a volume of 4166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.84.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

