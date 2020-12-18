Better World Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 23rd (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 23rd. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
BWACU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
About Better World Acquisition
