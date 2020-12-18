Better World Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 23rd (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 23rd. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BWACU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.