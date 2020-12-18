Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 227249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

