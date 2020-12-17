Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,071.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.