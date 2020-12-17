RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE RNG opened at $369.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.01. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 970 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.09, for a total value of $269,747.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,971,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,921 shares of company stock valued at $77,788,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $46,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $36,149,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

