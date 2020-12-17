Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,568 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

