Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.95.

NYSE CMI opened at $222.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.29. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.