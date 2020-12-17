Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $2.83 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,071.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

