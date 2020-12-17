Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,071.59. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

