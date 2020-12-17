Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,338 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $150.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

