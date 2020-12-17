Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

