Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $613,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,071.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

