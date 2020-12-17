Sei Investments Co. Has $17.03 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

Shares of GS opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

