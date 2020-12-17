Advisor Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

