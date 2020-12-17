Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

