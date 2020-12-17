Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTA. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 175,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

