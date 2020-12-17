Evan Loh Sells 18,585 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $129,165.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65.

On Friday, November 13th, Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

