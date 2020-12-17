Truist Financial Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 2,900.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

AVTR opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,644,459 shares of company stock valued at $910,227,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

