Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CarGurus worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 40.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,097.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,558,815.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,726. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

