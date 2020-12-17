Sei Investments Co. Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after purchasing an additional 217,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

