Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.61. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

