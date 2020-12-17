Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

FMC stock opened at $114.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

