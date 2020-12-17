Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,338 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $150.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

