Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,071.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

