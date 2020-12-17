Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,071.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.