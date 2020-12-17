PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.94.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

