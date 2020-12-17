California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $99,330,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $85,460,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

