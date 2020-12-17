Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,938,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 75.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $420.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

