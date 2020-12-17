Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 102.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $824.77.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,111.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

