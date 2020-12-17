Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,914 shares of company stock worth $29,732,605. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.