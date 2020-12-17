Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 5,505 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,732,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

