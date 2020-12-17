Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $126.99 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

