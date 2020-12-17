Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

MMC opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

