Sei Investments Co. Sells 568 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

