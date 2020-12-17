Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,002 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 45.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

