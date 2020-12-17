Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

