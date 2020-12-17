Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

