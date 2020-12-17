IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,227 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.