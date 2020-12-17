IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,227 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76.
TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
